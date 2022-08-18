A Pike County woman was arrested on several charges, including second-degree stalking, after an incident Aug. 11 in Magoffiin County.
According to an arrest citation written by Magoffin County Sheriff’s Deputy Donovan Watson, on Aug. 11, her responded to a call reporting an alleged violation of an EPO or DVO, as well as stalking, at Litteral Fork Road in Salyersville.
The deputy, the citation said, was advised that the alleged perpetrator, Jordan Rhea Looney, 36, of Lick Card Mountain Road, Lick Creek, was still on the property.
Watson wrote that when he and Deputy Eugene Salyer arrived on scene, they saw Looney on the victim’s property in a ditch line attempting to leave the residence. Looney, the citation said, was approximately 100 feet away from the home itself.
Upon speaking with the deputies, the citation said, Looney told them she was leaving the residence and was attempting to “get her stuff.”
The petitioner in the EPO/DVO, the citation said, told the deputies Looney was not welcome nor invited there and that she had been “in the hills stalking him.”
Looney, the citation said, told the deputies she had parked her car away from the residence and walked there through a ditch line so no one saw her.
The deputies attempted to place Looney under arrest, the citation said, at which time she began to fight, pulling away from the deputies and attempting to kick them. In addition, the citation said, as the struggle was ongoing, Looney was cursing and screaming at the officers in a threatening and menacing manner.
Eventually, the citation said, Looney was placed under arrest and in the back seat of Watson’s cruiser, at which time she attempted to escape custody and urinated on herself intentionally. In addition, the citation said, Looney slipped the handcuffs holding her from behind her back to the front in an attempt to escape.
Looney was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Paintsville on charges of violating an EPO/DVO, resisting arrest, first-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, second-degree assault, third-degree crimina lmischief, third-degree escape, second-degree stalking and third-degree criminal trespassing.