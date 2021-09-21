A Pike woman will spend 20 years in prison on charges of sex trafficking of a minor and producing child sexual abuse material.
During a hearing in U.S. District Court in Pikeville on Sept. 21, U.S. District Judge Robert Wier sentenced Kena M. Reed, 29, of Ky. 1056, Pinsonfork to the 20-year prison sentence, with 10 years of supervised release to follow, under the recommendation of a negotiated agreement linked to her May guilty plea.
According to the plea agreement, between 2018 and 2019, Reed provided an unnamed minor female to various men for commercial sex acts, in exchange for money and drugs, which she would share with the minor. On multiple occasions, the agreement said, Reed transported the minor victim from Kentucky to West Virginia for the purpose of having the minor engage in commercial sex.
On at least one occasion, the agreement said, while the minor female was engaging in the commercial sex acts, Reed produced a video of the minor engaging in sexual intercourse, which was later transmitted in interstate commerce when it was sent via Snapchat.
A second individual, Jacob R. West, 33, of Runyon Branch Road, Pinsonfork, has been charged in state court in connection with the case, but has not been charged federally. West, police have said, was a pharmacy technician and was determined through the course of the investigation to have supplied pills to Reed in exchange for nude photographs and videos of Reed and a juvenile female.
West is currently facing a trial date of early 2022 in the case.
