A Pike County woman is set to potentially plead guilty late this week in connection with a sex trafficking case.
According to court documents, on May 12, legal counsel for Kena Reed, 28, of Ky. 1056, Pinsonfork, filed a motion asking for a rearraignment to be set in Reed’s case as she intends to enter a “binding plea” before the court.
Court documents show U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward Atkins accepted the motion and set a rearraignment hearing for 3 p.m. on May 14.
Reed was originally indicted in August by a federal grand jury on a charge of sex trafficking of a minor, two counts of distribution of visual depictions involving a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct using a means of interstate commerce and a single count of interstate transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct.
An FBI special agent testified during a hearing in federal court that, during the course of the investigation, it was found that, for several months beginning in 2018, Reed was “actively setting up ... meetings with men,” during which she and a minor performed sexual acts in exchange for money and drugs.
Reed, the agent testified, took the minor across state lines on at least seven occasions for the meetings, and took videos of the minor engaged in sexual activity.
Reed, the agent said, was heavily involved in setting up the meetings.
“She facilitated a majority of them,” the agent testified.
A second individual, Jacob R. West, 33, of Runyon Branch Road, Pinsonfork, has been charged in state court in connection with the case, but has not been charged federally. West, police have said, was a pharmacy technician and was determined through the course of the investigation to have supplied pills to Reed in exchange for nude photographs and videos of Reed and a juvenile female.
The case against West remains pending in Pike Circuit Court.