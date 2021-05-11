A Pike woman pleaded guilty to a federal methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy last week.
According to court documents, on May 7, Christina Tidwell, 33, of Cook Bottom, McCarr, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.
According to court documents, Tidwell was charged along with her boyfriend, Brian Keith Wells, 44, in the case, which focused on a conspiracy between 2018 and 2020 which prosecutors alleged brought methamphetamine from the Cincinnati, Ohio, area to Pike County and Mingo County, West Virginia.
According to the plea agreement in Tidwell’s case, in entering the plea, she admitted that she assisted Wells in his distribution activities by selling to Wells’ drug customers when he was not available, including when he was lodged in jail.
“Although (Tidwell) assisted Wells in his distribution activities, she was not aware of the full extent of his conduct, including the quantities that he was regularly obtaining from his sources of supply,” prosecutors wrote in the agreement.
Tidwell, the agreement said, is responsible for the distribution of between 200 and 350 grams of the drug.
According to the agreement, if found guilty, Tidwell faces a potential prison sentence of between five years and 40 years, as well as a maximum fine of $5 million and a minimum term of supervised release of four years.
Tidwell remains lodged in the Pike County Detention Center, where she has been held since December on a contempt of court charge.