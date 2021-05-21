A Pike county woman pleaded guilty late last week to charges linked to a scheme in which she allegedly transported a minor across state lines to have sex with adults and made recordings of the sexual activity.
According to court documents, on May 14, Kena Reed, 28, of Ky. 1056, Pinsonfork, entered guilty pleas in U.S. District Court in Pikeville to charges of sex trafficking of a minor and production of visual depictions involving a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct using a means of interstate commerce.
The charges, according to court documents, will result in Reed serving a sentence of 20 years in prison, with 10 years of supervised release. Once released, according to the plea agreement, Reed will be required to register as a sex offender upon release from prison.
According to the plea agreement, between 2018 and 2019, Reed provided an unnamed minor female to various men for commercial sex acts, in exchange for money and drugs, which she would share with the minor. On multiple occasions, the agreement said, Reed transported the minor victim from Kentucky to West Virginia for the purpose of having the minor engage in commercial sex.
On at least one occasion, the agreement said, while the minor female was engaging in the commercial sex acts, Reed produced a video of the minor engaging in sexual intercourse, which was later transmitted in interstate commerce when it was sent via Snapchat.
Formal sentencing will be held later in the case.
A second individual, Jacob R. West, 33, of Runyon Branch Road, Pinsonfork, has been charged in state court in connection with the case, but has not been charged federally. West, police have said, was a pharmacy technician and was determined through the course of the investigation to have supplied pills to Reed in exchange for nude photographs and videos of Reed and a juvenile female.
The case against West remains pending in Pike Circuit Court.
Reed has been held in the Pike County Detention Center since her indictment in federal court last year.