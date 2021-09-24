A Pike County woman was sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison this week in connection with a sex trafficking case that all involved in the case described as an unusual one.
The sentence, handed down by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier, was the result of a negotiated plea in the case against Kena M. Reed, 29, of Ky. 1056, Pinsonfork, and was handed down during a sentencing hearing Sept. 21 in U.S. District Court in Pikeville.
Reed pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of sex trafficking of a minor and producing child sexual abuse material.
According to the plea agreement, between 2018 and 2019, Reed provided an unnamed minor female to various men for commercial sex acts, in exchange for money and drugs, which she would share with the minor. On multiple occasions, the agreement said, Reed transported the minor victim from Kentucky to West Virginia for the purpose of having the minor engage in commercial sex.
On at least one occasion, the agreement said, while the minor female was engaging in the commercial sex acts, Reed produced a video of the minor engaging in sexual intercourse, which was later transmitted in interstate commerce when it was sent via Snapchat.
At several points during the Sept. 21 sentencing hearing, various parties in the case expressed that the case was an unusual one.
According to court documents, Reed was a certified phlebotomist in medical facilities in Pikeville and in Williamson, West Virginia, when, in 2017, she was involved in a “near-fatal” car crash. As a result, documents said, Reed developed a dependence on pain medications.
The role of that addiction in leading to the actions Reed undertook was something acknowledged by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Roth in a sentencing memorandum filed in the case.
“The crime at issue was not a sophisticated scheme, but rather appears to be one of opportunity as the victim and (Reed) had family in common and had a friendship,” Roth wrote. “Both the victim and (Reed) were addicted to drugs and seeking a method of obtaining drugs to feed their addiction. Although she could not consent to such activity due to her age and it is not required for the crime of trafficking a minor, the victim confirmed that there was no force, fraud or coercion used to entice her participation in the crime.”
Roth also wrote that Reed did not “advertise” or list the victim on social media sites, but instead made contacts with men with whom she was already acquainted.
Reed took responsibility for her role in the crimes, saying that her drug use led her down the path that created the situation where she used the victim.
“I regret making decisions that put her in that position,” she said.
Wier also acknowledged addiction as a factor in the case.
The facts of the case, Wier said, show that under the influence of addiction, Reed was willing to do anything to feed the addiction. That, he said, is especially evident with her lack of criminal history outside the case.
“This kind of conduct compared to the rest of your life is a shocking turn,” he said.
Wier pointed out to Reed that, after she serves her sentence (there is no parole in the federal system), she will have to be supervised for 10 years. Each violation, Wier said, could lead to another five years in prison.
He encouraged Reed to take advantage of the drug treatment and education options offered as she serves her sentence.
Wier also pointed out to Reed that she could have been sentenced to as much as life in prison.
“That’s in play when you engage in this kind of behavior,” he said. “It is as serious as it gets.”
A second individual, Jacob R. West, 33, of Runyon Branch Road, Pinsonfork, has been charged in state court in connection with the case, but has not been charged federally. West, police have said, was a pharmacy technician and was determined through the course of the investigation to have supplied pills to Reed in exchange for nude photographs and videos of Reed and a juvenile female.
A final pretrial in West’s case is set for Feb. 2, 2022, with a trial date of Feb. 7.
Reed was turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service to begin serving her sentence.