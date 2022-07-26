A Pike County woman was sentenced to serve two years and one month in prison recently in connection with the shooting death of a man in April 2021.
On July 22, Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman sentenced Victoria Lynn Ray, 38, of Mossy Bottom Lane, Pikeville, to serve two years and one month in prison for the death of Bobby McCown.
The sentence followed the recommendation of Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone’s office made in exchange for Ray’s guilty plea in the case.
According to a statement from KSP, on April 13, the agency received a 911 call regarding a shooting. Troopers, the statement said, responded to a residence on Mossy Bottom Lane, where they discovered McCown had been shot.
The initial investigation, the statement said, indicated McCown and Ray were involved in an altercation. During the incident, the statement said, Ray discharged a firearm, striking McCown.
McCown, according to the statement, was transported to Pikeville Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Coleman ordered Ray to report to the Pike County Detention Center on Aug. 4 in order to begin serving the sentence.