A Pike County World War II and Korean War veteran, who was presumed dead in 1950, will finally be laid to rest with military honors this week after his remains were positively identified in April this year.
Burl Mullins, of Hellier, was born on Dec. 19, 1926, to Love and Gustave Mullins, and he grew up in Dorton as one of 15 siblings. When he was 19 years-old, he left his friends and family to serve in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War.
Mullins’ service during World War II started on March 23, 1945, and it continued into the post-war period. He enlisted to serve a second term, and served in the Heavy Mortar Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division in Korea, making the rank of Corporal.
However, on Nov. 27, 1950, Chinese forces attacked his unit near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, and three days later, the U.S. Army reported Mullins as being missing in action. Mullins’ family was notified on Dec. 31, 1950, that their son was presumed dead and would not be coming home.
“Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered, and it was later learned that he had been taken prisoner of war,” his obituary read. “Burl’s absence left a hole in his family as a son and brother that was lost. Through tears and grief, the family spent their remaining years keeping him alive through photos and stories of their time together. His mother grieved for her baby not knowing where he was or exactly what happened to him, leaving a pain in her heart that was only healed knowing he was in the arms of the Lord.”
In June 2018, according to his obituary, Korea turned over 55 boxes of remains to the United States. Mullins’ sister Naomi McPeek and niece Peggy Baker gave DNA samples to help in identifying his remains, which were later positively identified on April 23, 2020. Today, Mullins is memorialized on the walls within the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate that he has been accounted for.
“The news was bittersweet as his parents and all of his siblings had passed away not knowing that their loved one was finally coming home to his final resting place,” his obituary read. “Burl is survived by 28 great nieces and nephews and three sisters-in-law.”
On June 25, 2021, a full military service to honor and memorialize Mullins’ life and service to his country will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 25 at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home, located at 1101 KY-610 in Virgie. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on June 26, with a private burial following the services at the Osborne Cemetery in Dorton.