WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A project that began as a simple conversation between the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce’s president and executive director has turned into a successful program now in its third installment and is growing stronger each year.
“In 2020, the TVCC Executive Director Randall Sanger and I, were discussing ideas of how we as a chamber could begin engaging our future business owners,” Chamber President Chris Dotson said. “After a little bit of brainstorming, Young Entrepreneurs Day was created. Because of the pandemic, many youth activities had been cancelled, so this program also gave our young entrepreneurs something new to focus on outside of their normal activities.”
She said the program, which was held on July 16 at the Williamson Field House, was designed to provide a way for youth ages 8 to 18 to begin exploring small business ownership. YED candidates must make their own products, operate their own booth, market and advertise their products, learn about pricing, and more.
To help the participants along the way, the Chamber provides each YED participant a business coach from the TVCC membership. The coach helps the YED participant understand what they will need on the actual market day, how to price and market their products, and more helpful business suggestions.
“Our hope is YED will spark the interest of small business ownership in our participants,” Dotson said. “We want to support youth in our region who have an interest in owning a business someday. This is our next generation of small business owners that will keep our towns vibrant and alive. Judging by the participants we have had in the three years of YED, our small business future is bright.”
From its inception, the program has been successful and has attracted youth participants not only from Mingo County but also from neighboring Pike County as well.
“This year we even had a young entrepreneur from Elkhorn City,” Chamber Executive Director Randall Sanger said. “During our first YED, we had someone from Grundy, Virginia, set up a booth. We are getting people from quite a way coming to YED.”
The Third Annual YED was a great success, according to Dotson and Sanger.
“Our participants earned between $100 to nearly $900,” Dotson said. “Randall and I were happy to hear positive feedback from those attending the event, as well. Many shoppers came to me to brag about the quality of the YED booths and products offered this year. Shoppers were impressed with the kids and how well they were prepared with quality products.
“It's also a success when we see our young entrepreneurs leave happy,” she continued. This year our young entrepreneurs left smiling, so that is a win on its own.”
An example of the success Dotson talked about is that of Lucky Pets Boutique owned and operated by Katelynn Reed. She was paired with Chamber mentor Crystal Little who owns Sky High Geckos and Exotics in downtown Williamson.
Earlier this week, an announcement was made that Lucky Pets merchandise is now available at Sky High Geckos pet shop. Lucky Pets designs and sells custom accessories for pets and pet owners.
“YED 2022 was a huge success. It is one of my favorite events that the TVCC hosts,” Sanger said. “It's a great tool for our area youngsters to experience the various tasks of running a small business. It is neat to watch them as they feel the excitement and the work involved in owning a business. These kids are our future business leaders, and YED is a perfect event for the Chamber to help them mold and hone the skills they'll need in the future.”
Dotson agreed: “For me, YED is probably my favorite TVCC program. Fostering a love of business in our youth, showing them they can be successful in business right here at home, and allowing them an opportunity to showcase their talents through their booth are just a few of the wonderful aspects of YED.”
Doston said the Chamber is already looking forward to the Fourth Annual YED next year
“We hope to see some of our previous participants back with us as well as new business owners,” she said. “We hope the program continues to grow and reach youth throughout the region.”
Those participating in this year’s YED were:
• Lele and Maxie Brock, Sprinkles’ Sweets, Chattaroy, West Virginia, homemade baked goods;
• Josie Thomas and Courtney Muncy, JC Beads, Delbarton, West Virginia, beaded bracelets, necklaces, anklets and rings as well as tie-dye items;
• Katelynn Reed, Lucky Pets Boutique, Belfry, accessories for pets and pet owners;
• Kylee Thompson, Kylee’s Dog Treats, Belfry, dog treats and human treats;
• Becca Robinette, Becca’s Clay Creations, Hatfield,, handmade jewelry;
• Cheyann Smith and Kyla Curry, KC Crafts, Huddy, handmade bracelets, necklaces and keyrings;
• Sawyer James, Sawyer’s Lemonade, Canada, lemonade and frozen lemonade; and
• Molly Blankenship, The Homemade Hippie, Elkhorn City, resin items and handmade jewelry.