The Pikeville High School Alumni Association has announced the 2022 All-Class Reunion is scheduled for Friday, July 29 and Saturday July 30.
Many events are scheduled during the weekend for alumni and guests.
Registration begins on Friday at Alumni Auditorium on the campus of the high school. Hours will be from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
During the day, the Maroon and White Room will be open to view PHS history, and school memorabilia will be for sale.
Friday night activities include a pep rally at 6 p.m. in Alumni Auditorium featuring the Alumni PHS band. Following the pep rally, the music memories of your youth will be featured at the Mountain Top Media stage at the Appalachian Arena in downtown Pikeville.
Refreshments will be available for sale.
Saturday, registration will continue from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the school. Saturday night, all distinguished and honorary alumni will be honored at a reception at the Health Sciences Building on the campus of the University of Pikeville.
There will be free finger food and a cash bar. At 7:15 p.m., the Alumni Association will have a dinner buffet with a cash bar. Following the dinner, enjoy live music and dancing at 8:30 p.m.
Price for dinner is $25 per person. Registration will be online soon, so check the Alumni link on the Pikeville Independence School website.
Shuttle service will be provided for the reception, dinner and dance.
All alumni are welcomed and encouraged to attend. You may register online on the Pikeville High School 100 Year Reunion Facebook page.