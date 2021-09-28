The Pikeville Independent Schools Board of Education recently approved the final draft of the working budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The board approved the 2021-22 working budget final draft during the board’s Sept. 21 meeting. Denise Clark, the district’s finance officer, said that the board previously approved an earlier draft of the working budget in May this year, and some adjustments were made to the final draft of the budget. She said there may be small changes that will be made to the budget later on, but this draft is the final draft that will be brought before the board for a formal vote.
“Everything is not 100-percent final just yet until our audit is done,” Clark said. “This does contain our most up-to-date numbers with our revenues, carry-overs, funding for the current fiscal year, and includes all of our adjustments. We’re running at a 6 percent contingency, which most of you know 2 percent is the minimum required, so we’re in good shape with that.”
Per the working budget, the district started with a $1.45 million beginning balance for the start of the 2021-22 fiscal year. The district is budgeted to receive nearly $14.75 million in total revenue, with nearly $13.3 million in total receipts. The revenue sources include about $5.8 million in local sources, about $7.4 million in state sources, $30,000 in federal Medicaid reimbursement and about $500 in other receipts.
The district plans to use nearly all of its budget for expenditures, which include about $8.4 million for instruction, about $1.67 million in plant operations and maintenance, nearly $766,000 in school administration support, nearly $740,000 in district administration support, about $711,000 in instructional support services, about $532,000 in student transportation, nearly $508,000 in student support services and about $276,000 in business support services, among others.
The district has also budgeted $1 million for its contingency fund.