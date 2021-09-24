The Pikeville Independent Schools Board of Education approved a COVID-related paid leave policy for employees during the 2021-22 school year.
Superintendent David Trimble said that they wanted to create a policy that would provide employees with some time in case they needed to quarantine or in case they tested positive for the virus.
“This has been a practice that has looked different across the state, but something that’s really important to us,” Trimble said. “Through the processes that have taken place during COVID, we have worked really hard to provide our folks with some additional time in case of a quarantine situation. One of the things we wanted to do is provide a maximum of 10 days that we wanted to put before you (the board) today.”
Trimble said that, although the district has had some employees who have needed to quarantine, they have been limited with the number of people who have needed to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.
“We’ve been very limited in our quarantines, and one of the reasons is because we’ve been able to successfully navigate some of the quarantine requirements, one of which being masking,” Trimble said. “It brings our distance a little bit closer, where we would have significant quarantines outside without that.”
The COVID-related policy, which will expire upon the end of the 2021-22 school year, provides full-time employees with up to two weeks (10 work days) without loss of salary upon approval from the superintendent or or designee. The policy applies to an employee who is unable to work due to the following reasons:
• The employee is subject to a federal, state or local quarantine or isolation order related to COVID-19;
• The employee has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine because of COVID-19;
• The employee is caring for an individual subject or advised to quarantine as described above; or
• Such other COVID-19 related reasons of an emergency or extraordinary nature as approved by the superintendent or designee.
“We do have some folks who we will back up and we will give them those days if they have used those,” Trimble said.
Initially, Trimble mentioned that the policy would only apply to an employee if the individual they would need to care for was a child, but board member Bill Staggs asked if that component of the policy could be left open in order to include employees who need to care for a spouse who has needed to quarantine or isolate. Trimble agreed, saying that he was fine with the policy being left open to include that.
Per the policy, the 10 work days do not accrue or carry over to any school year, will not be considered in retirement calculations for the current year, or any other year, and do not transfer among employees.