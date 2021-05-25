The Pikeville Independent Schools Board of Education approved a pay raise for all district employees and a one-time stipend for the district’s full-time staff during a board meeting on May 18.
First, the board approved the 2021-22 salary schedules for the district through action by consent. Before the unanimous approval, Superintendent David Trimble noted that the salary schedule includes a 1 percent pay raise for all employees in the district, as well as a slight pay raise for substitute bus drivers.
“It’s a lot of credit to the folks that continually are fiscally responsible in this district,” Trimble said. “We are financially ending in a good position in this district to continue to provide those opportunities and to continue to increase as we do boast a very good pay schedule for our employees, who are very deserving in that. And that’s because we are able to continue to be fiscally responsible.”
Additionally, the board unanimously approved a one-time stipend payment of $1,500 for each certified and classified full-time employee in the district. The stipend payments will come from the district’s ESSER II funds, which are emergency relief funds that were provided to districts across Kentucky in order to address the impacts of COVID-19 on elementary and secondary schools, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Trimble said that Pikeville Independent Schools is not the first district to make the decision and use some of the ESSER II funds to provide one-time stipends to the district’s staff. He said they wanted to do this for their staff because they have worked incredibly hard during the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the district’s full-time staff will receive their stipends at the end of the school year in June.
“From the time back in March, people in this district and people throughout Kentucky had to step up in ways that they had never been asked to. … It gives me chills to think about a little bit what people did in the toughest time of education in our lives,” Trimble said. “The people in this district were amazing. They were working in June when the school year was over, they were working in July when the school year hadn’t started yet, they were here in August, they were working in person, they were working late answering emails when available, they were unbelievable. There’s so many moving parts to this that people didn’t get to see. I don’t think there’s anybody who’s done it better than the people in this district.”
The board also approved a second reading of the 2021-21 school calendar. According to the calendar, the upcoming school year is currently scheduled to start on the third Thursday in August (Aug. 19, 2021).