The Pikeville Independent Schools Board of Education voted to keep the 2021 property tax rate the same as it was in the previous year.
During a meeting on Oct. 19, the board voted to keep the property tax rate at 74.7 cents, with 5.3 cents restricted for categorical priorities listed in the approved district facilities plan. In addition, the board also voted to keep the 2022 motor vehicle and watercraft tax rate at 79.3 cents.
A public tax hearing was held before the regular meeting to allow for public comment on the rate, and then the board unanimously approved the rate during the meeting.