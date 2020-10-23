Pikeville Independent Schools’ Board of Education approved a slight increase to the 2020 property tax rate for the district during a meeting on Oct. 20.
The board approved a 2020 property tax rate of 74.7 cents, with 5.4 cents restricted for categorical priorities listed in the approved district facilities plan, and approved the 2021 motor vehicle and watercraft tax rate of 79.3 cents.
The approved 2020 property tax rate was a slight increase from the 2019 property tax rate, which was at 74 cents. The board unanimously approved the increase without discussion.
Superintendent David Trimble said that the 74.7 property tax rate was the lowest compensating tax rate option that the Kentucky Department of Education provided to the district. He said that the slight increase to the rate will help the district maintain an annual incremental increase to its revenue, while not placing too much additional burden on taxpayers.
“For us, we have an understanding that this has been a difficult time financially for people due to this pandemic,” Trimble said. “We knew that this was not the time to take a large increase, to take a full percent increase or anything such as that. This is a time to remain at a steady rate where we could make sure that, financially, we were in a position where we were bringing in a nearly equivalent amount while not placing an additional burden on the community.”
