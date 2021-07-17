The Pikeville Independent Schools Board of Education ranked Superintendent David Trimble as “exemplary” in his evaluation during a meeting on July 13, citing his efforts to protect students’ interests and his communication skills during the first pandemic year as some of the primary reasons.
The board chose the ranking while completing the annual superintendent evaluation for the 2020-21 school year during a closed session near the end of the meeting on July 13. Upon entering out of closed session, Board Chairman Joe Ray Thornbury announced that the board chose the highest ranking for Trimble’s evaluation.
“As we talked through this and came up with the notes and what we have, we’ve come to the conclusion that Mr. Trimble is exemplary across the board,” Thornbury said. “In the pandemic — which is an amazing time to start your career as a superintendent — his leadership has been essential in leading faculty and staff to have the tools necessary to have a successful year.”
The superintendent evaluation consisted of discussions on how Trimble met several performance standards and expectations, including strategic leadership, instructional leadership, cultural leadership, human resources leadership, managerial leadership, collaborative leadership and influential leadership. The evaluation guidelines are provided to every school board in the state by the Kentucky School Boards Association.
Thornbury said that he believes Trimble has excellent communication skills, and has used those skills throughout the year in-person and on social media in order to keep the district and community up to date.
“They’ve been really key, especially in a pandemic where it’s been challenging to meet one-on-one and have communication with the community,” Thornbury said.
In addition, he said that he believes Trimble to be an honest man with strong values and ethics, which he “does not compromise on” when discussing the way that the district’s decisions will impact the students.
“We also realized throughout the year that one thing he does not compromise on, without a doubt, is his values and his ethics. He’s a very honest man and we appreciate that,” Thornbury said. “His communication skills — not only with the board, faculty, staff and students, but also with the community — have helped the morale and help build the culture of this district. Anybody who’s spent any time with him knows that at the beginning, throughout and at the end of every discussion he has, it always goes back to how it will affect kids. If it doesn’t affect kids and it has something to do with this district, then it’s time to move on to how we’re going to impact kids, especially when it comes to challenges.
“When it comes to challenges, I’ve never seen anyone like Mr. Trimble that will go straight toward challenges regardless and he does it in a respectful way,” he said. “He does it in a way that reflects well on our district.”
Thornbury said he and the board also appreciate that he has kept them informed on district finances and other information throughout the year.
“He keeps the board abreast on district finances throughout the year and he’s always available to us, which has been amazing,” he said. “Mr. Trimble has also been very visible with the community and has worked well with community leaders, which is a win-win not only for our district, but also for the community to keep us all successful as we’re continuing to move forward.”
After the board unanimously approved the evaluation results, Trimble expressed his gratitude to them for their support for him, as well as the students.
“I do just want to say how appreciative I am of each of you. Your support for Pikeville Independent Schools and the kids of this district is unwavering and impressive,” he said. “The kids of this district are very lucky to have a Board of Education that supports not only them but those who are in the classroom with them. I want to thank you for that support and, personally, for the opportunity to work with you.”