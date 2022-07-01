The City of Pikeville announced July 1 that, due to the incident which left police officers dead at Allen in Floyd County, they are canceling this year's Fourth of July Festival.
City leaders decided to cancel this weekend’s events out of respect for the victims and their families, according to a statement from the city.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of our Independence Day Festival in Pikeville," said Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter. "Our community mourns the tragic losses in Floyd County yesterday, and we have decided to cancel the festival in honor of the fallen officers and others injured. We offer our sincere sympathy to the entire Floyd County community — to the grieving family, friends, and neighbors of these Kentucky heroes.
“Independence Day is a celebration of our highest American values — the very ideals these courageous law enforcement officers gave their lives to protect," Carter continued. "Instead of gathering for the festival, we encourage every Pikeville family to join us in prayer for the fallen officers and humble gratitude for their sacrifice.”
The statement said Pikeville first responders will be assisting in Floyd County as they cope with the tragic event in their community.
While this weekend’s festival is canceled, the fireworks show planned for 9:45 p.m., July 4, will still occur as planned.