A Pikeville child has died after apparently running into the road in Lexington.
Lexington police say the incident occurred in the 2900 block of Clays Mill Road.
According to a statement from Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, Jakoby Little, 2, of Pike County was pronounced deceased at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday.
The cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma, according to the coroner.
According to a statement from Lexington Police, charges are not expected to be filed in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.