The Pikeville City Commission gave several approvals during its meeting on March 14 related to various projects within the city.
First, during the March 14 meeting, the commission approved East Kentucky Contracting Change Order No. 1 for $7,557.46, for renovations to the Pikeville City Hall first floor offices, and it approved Jigsaw Enterprises, LLC Change Order No. 10 for $62,719.12, for the Bypass Road Pedestrian Tunnel project.
Then, the commission adopted a resolution in support of the 2022 Kentucky Recycling Grant Program. Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said during the meeting that the grant is intended to be used toward the purchase of equipment, which will help in the collection of the city’s recycling. Also, the commission authorized the advertisement for bids on the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park Tenant Sign project.
The next commission meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on March 28 at Pikeville City Hall, located at 243 Main Street. The meeting is public, and everyone is welcome to attend.