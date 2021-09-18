During the Sept. 13 meeting, the Pikeville City Commission approved the date for trick-or-treating this October.
The commission approved 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, as the date and time for the city’s annual trick-or-treat event. The date matches that which the Pike County Fiscal Court approved during a Sept. 7 meeting for the county’s annual trick-or-treat event. However, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones specified that the date may be canceled or delayed if COVID-19 cases in Pike County continue to remain high by that date.
“At this point in time I think it’s far off enough to go ahead and set a date,” Jones said. “If this surge is still going strong I would not hesitate to make an executive order to cancel trick-or-treat.”