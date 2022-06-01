During its meeting on May 23, the Pikeville City Commission authorized and approved submitted agreements for ongoing projects benefiting the city of Pikeville.
Among those approvals was easement agreements for recreational use associated with The Real McCoy Trail System at Bob Amos Park.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said that to complete a proposed 7-mile loop of trails, there are multiple private properties that must be crossed. The city is currently negotiating with those property owners to secure easements.
When those are complete, the city will begin construction on the trail. He also said that nearly all that exists on city owned property has been upgraded.
“The completion of The Real McCoy Trail System will greatly add to the outdoor recreation options available to our residents and visitors,” Elswick said. “As a result, we are hopeful that our tourism industry will continue to expand and grow.”