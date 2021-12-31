The Pikeville City Commission approved increasing all police officer salaries at the Pikeville Police Department during its meeting on Dec. 27.
The commission approved increasing all officer salaries by $5/hour, and the increase will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022. Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said that city officials wanted to authorize an increase in officer salaries in order to maintain staff and maintain the “standards of excellence” within the police department. Also, he said that the change will allow the city to “continue to attract the best candidates” as they have officers who are retiring or seeking to retire.
“The Pikeville Police Department is the destination department for officers interested in working in Eastern Kentucky, and the Commission is determined to maintain our standards of excellence,” Elswick said. “The commission and I are very thankful for each officer and their commitment to maintaining a safe community for our residents and visitors. Our officers respond to every call for assistance with an average four-minute response for emergency calls. They all go above and beyond the call of duty to serve the public in a multitude of ways.”