At their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Oct. 24, the Pikeville City Commission voted unanimously to approve an Amended Wholesale Purchase Contract with the Mountain Water District (MWD), which will raise the rate MWD pays to the city.
The contract will increase the purchase rate by 29 cents, bringing the new rate to $2.26 per 1,000 gallons. It will also provide a reduction in the minimum purchase amount.
According to Pikeville City Manager Philip Elkswick, the City of Pikeville is a wholesale water provider to MWD; The city sells water to MWD that they use in their system on a monthly basis.
Elswick said the rate increase is a result of the rising cost in chemicals and electricity the city uses to produce the water.
“This rate increase is necessary because our costs have gone up … in producing the water,” said Elswick. “And they (MWD) have to pay their fair share in that, just like our customers do.”
Because MWD is a wholesale customer, Elswick said, the contract must go through the Public Service Commission in Frankfort now that it has been approved by the city.
Elswick said the City of Pikeville will submit the agreement to the Public Service Commission, and once they approve it, the rate will go into effect.
Elswick said he is unsure of whether or not this rate increase will affect MWD customers.
“That is up to Mountain Water District,” said Elswick. “They set their rates.”
The next Pikeville City Commission meeting is set to take place at 6 p.m. on Mon., Oct. 14.