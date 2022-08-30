The Pikeville City Commission has set its plan for paving city streets in the coming months.
During the Aug. 22 meeting, the commission unanimously approved accepting the sole bid of $675,000 from Mountain Enterprises for its annual paving.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said that, every year in early summer, the city’s engineering staff reviews every street in the system and assesses them regarding the need for repaving or repair. The city paves or repairs the streets that are in the worst condition first and adds streets to the list that may not be in poor condition yet but are deteriorating.
“The appearance of our city is important to the quality of life and economic development opportunities,” Elswick said. “When businesses are assessing our community for location or potential residents are considering relocating here, it is vitally important that our infrastructure be in a good state of repair. Pikeville is a beautiful community, and the city’s staff takes great pride in maintaining its beauty and infrastructure.”
Pikeville neighborhoods and city streets included in the asphalt repair project for this year include:
• The Bowles neighborhood — Cherry Lane, Hickory Lane and Oak Lane
• Cedar Creek area — Kati Street
• Chloe and Chloe Ridge — Fife Fork, Summit Drive and Walters Road
• College Hill Neighborhood — Coal Hollow Road, Garred Street, Julius Avenue, Mount Martha Drive and Peach Orchard Drive
• Downtown — Huffman Avenue, Third Street and Wolford Street,
• Harolds Branch
• Northmonte — Northmonte Drive
The city streets asphalt paving project is projected to begin toward the end of September or early October.