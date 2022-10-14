As it has since 2009, the Pikeville City Commission will keep the same property tax rates.
During the commission’s Oct. 10 meeting, commissioners unanimously approved setting the city’s tax rate at 15 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The rate has been the same for nearly 15 years. In 2008, the city commission voted to reduce the rate from 17.5 cents per $100 of assessed value to 15 cents per $100 of assessed value for all assessed property except personal watercraft. In 2009, the rate for watercraft was reduced to 15 cents, bringing all assessments for property to 15 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said keeping the rate the same is possible mainly because of the city’s other resources.
“At this point, we feel like we’re financially sound enough to where we don’t have to mess with the property taxes,” he said. “We’re very fortunate to have resources we do and there’s no plans in the future to do that.”
Carter said the city’s collections for occupational taxes and restaurant taxes remain strong and make up the bulk of the city’s income.
The occupational tax collections, Carter said, are even rising, which proves that growth is occurring in Pikeville.
“In this environment, it shouldn’t be rising, but we’re continuing to see it go up, so that’s growth in the city,” he said.