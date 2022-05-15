During its meeting on May 9, Pikeville City Commission approved moving forward on several projects, including bridges and and economic development project.
The committee granted a request to award a bid to the lowest and best bidder — Steve Thacker Construction — to Pauley and 7th Street bridges.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said that the construction project could take up to 90 days to gather materials, with another 90 days of construction.
There are two phases of repairs on the bridges, and they include replacing some of the decking and stringers on both bridges, which Elswick said are currently worn and weathered.
“The total cost of the Pauley and 7th Street Bridges come to $84,500,” he said. “We realize the bridges are important — Pauley and 7th Street too, and are working diligently to get them open.”
The commission approved a request for a Community Development Bloc Grant Agreement with the Commonwealth of Kentucky for Appalachian Tank Inc.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said the City of Pikeville was awarded a grant in the amount of $770,000 to purchase equipment on behalf of Appalachian Tank.
“Appalachian Tank will repay those dollars to the city’s economic development authority over a seven-year period”, he said. “238 applicants have already applied for jobs at Appalachian Tank either from the city of Pikeville and surrounding areas.”