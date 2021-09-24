The Pikeville City Commission plans to vote on an ordinance related to increasing natural gas distribution rates for the first time since 2010, and this increase would begin Oct. 1.
The Pikeville City Commission heard the first reading of the ordinance during its Sept. 13 meeting. The commission will vote on the approval of this ordinance during its upcoming meeting on Monday, Sept. 27. Upon approval of the ordinance, the updated rates will be effective to customers on the first day of the month, each month, starting Oct. 1, 2021.
“The Board of Commissioners of the City of Pikeville (Pikeville City Commission) has evaluated its existing gas fees,” according to the ordinance. “The (Pikeville City Commission) recognizes the need to increase the fees to cover the cost of operations.”
Within the city limits, the first two thousand cubic feet (2 MCF) per month would increase from $12 to $14.40, and over 2 MCF per month would increase from $2.715 to $3.258. Outside the city limits, first 2 MCF per month will increase from $12.750 to $15.30, and over 2 MCF per month will increase from $3.465 to $4.158.
Additionally, per the ordinance, if a customer does not use 2 MCF or above, then they would still pay a minimum amount during each billing cycle of $19.415 inside the city limits and $20.165 outside the city limits. The increased rates of at or above 2 MCF would be added to these billing minimums.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said that the base rates have not increased since 2010, and they are seeking to increase the rates due to increased operational costs, including repairs and maintenance.