The Pikeville Community Foundation recently granted $27,500 to the Pike County Family Resource Centers for children impacted by the July 2022 floods. The Pikeville Community Foundation has raised over $50,000 for flood relief efforts.
A local affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, the Pikeville Community
Foundation Board wanted to choose a trusted partner to support the children impacted by the floods. The grants were awarded to Valley Elementary, Dorton Elementary, Elkhorn City Elementary and Shelby Valley High School. Each child will be able to receive $500 of support.
“We are proud to support rebuilding our communities after this devastating flood,” said Pikeville
Community Foundation board chair Pat McNamee. “As a foundation, we are committed to youth
programs and know that funding the resource centers will make the greatest impact because of
the relationships school resource centers have with students and the community.”
The Pikeville Community Foundation’s mission is to strengthen Pikeville and Pike County,
Kentucky, through philanthropy. They focus on funding projects that support health and
wellness, youth, housing and family assets, culture and recreation, economic development,
education, and the environment.
To support the Pikeville Community Foundation, mail a check to, Pikeville Community
Foundation, 773 Hambley Blvd, Pikeville KY 41501; Or donate online at, https://bit.ly/pikevillecf.
Online donations can be set up to recur monthly, quarterly, or annually.
For more information about the Pikeville Community Foundation, visit,
www.appalachianky.org/communities/pikeville-community-foundation.