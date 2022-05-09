Nonprofit organizations from across the commonwealth will participate in the tenth annual Kentucky Gives Day on Tuesday, May 10. The campaign will provide participating charities the opportunity to raise as much money as possible from midnight (EDT) through 11:59 p.m. – all through a single website: www.kygives.org.
The Pikeville Community Foundation will be working toward their goal of $2500 during this 24-hour giving sprint. Their mission is to strengthen Pikeville and Pike County, Kentucky, through philanthropy.
“We believe in the power of our community,” said Pat McNamee, Pikeville Community Foundation chair. “Not only are we working to create a culture of philanthropy, we are dedicated to the preservation and sustainability of Pike County.”
The community foundation funds projects that support health and wellness, youth, housing and family assets, culture and recreation, economic development, education, and environment. One example of their impact was awarding over $57,000 to food security programs in 2022.
To support the Pikeville Community Foundation, visit their profile page at: https://www.kygives.org/organizations/pikeville-community-foundation.
For more information about the Pikeville Community Foundation, visit, www.appalachianky.org/communities/pikeville-community-foundation.
