The City of Pikeville is making headway on the Second Street Streetscape Project.
On Feb. 28, the Pikeville City Commission approved a payment worth $89,775.31 to H2O Construction Company, Inc., for the Second Street Streetscape Project. The project, which began with the completion of the new plaza located outside the Appalachian Center for the Arts, is currently in its second phase, which includes working on Second Street itself, from Division Street to Caroline Avenue.
The project includes the removal of the asphalt and replacing it with brick pavers that are similar to that of the plaza outside the App. Also, there will be several park-lit areas that will “bump out” from the sidewalk.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said that the project is currently ahead of schedule, and nearly all of the demolition for the project has been completed, with the paving being nearly all that remains. However, any storms or other hazardous weather conditions that occur may cause delays to the current schedule for the project.
“Our goal is to have the project completed before the Hillbilly Days festival,” Elswick said.
The Hillbilly Days festival is scheduled for April 21-23, 2022.
While construction continues, all parking along Second Street, from Division Street to Caroline Avenue, will be inaccessible. Therefore, anyone who typically parks along Second Street in that area will need to utilize parking in the lot behind the App, in any spaces along Hambley Boulevard, in the city’s parking garage or by the Riverfill. The sidewalks, though, remain open for pedestrian traffic.
The project is part of the city’s plan to transform the section of downtown from Division Street to Caroline Avenue into a creative arts district, which is meant to boost tourism and promote economic development.