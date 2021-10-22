The City of Pikeville and the Pikeville Police Department have started cracking down on parking in the downtown area, particularly in temporary loading zones and parking spaces that are timed or require a permit.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said the Pikeville Police Department has started issuing more parking tickets to vehicles that are found to be parked for extended periods of time in two-hour downtown parking spaces. Also, they are issuing parking tickets to vehicles found to be parked for extended periods of time in temporary loading zones, fire lanes or bus lanes.
“We have a number of retail establishments downtown that are adversely affected when employees of other businesses — law offices or other entities like that — take up the two-hour parking spaces, so that there is not ample parking in downtown on the street for people to go in to shop, go into restaurants and things of that nature,” Elswick said. “Parking in the downtown is designed to promote commerce, not to provide parking all day for employees of other businesses.”
City parking enforcement officers are no longer able to chalk the tires of a vehicle to track how long the vehicle has been parked in any single parking space. This is because the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2019 that chalking the tires of a vehicle for the purposes of parking enforcement is considered an unlawful Fourth Amendment search.
Elswick said this has made the enforcement of timed or temporary parking more difficult.
“We can no longer chalk tires, which makes timed parking incredibly difficult to monitor and enforce,” Elswick said. “Our police department has focused on the enforcement of things, such as loading zones, fire lanes, bus lanes and things of that nature. That’s where our attention has been as far as parking enforcement.”
Elswick said they are also issuing parking tickets for vehicles that are parked without permits in the permit-only city staff parking spaces in the parking garage, which are located on the first floor of the garage on the Huffman Avenue side.
“There were a number of times when Chamber staff would pull in and there were no parking spaces in there because they were taken by students, public visiting downtown and things of that nature, so we have focused on enforcement of that as well,” he said.
For employees of businesses downtown, as well as students, Elswick said he recommends that they park using the general parking spaces that can be found by the Riverfill, inside the city parking garage or along Hambley Boulevard. Also, he said there are available parking spaces in the parking lots located behind the Pikeville Police Station, as well as behind the Appalachian Center for the Arts.
“There are no timed requirements in those parking locations,” Elswick said.