A Pikeville doctor and nurse were indicted by a federal grand jury in London this week on charges related to the alleged unlawful distribution of controlled substances.
According to the indictment, Dr. Crystal Compton was associated with several medical practices in and around Pikeville, including Eastern Kentucky Medical Group, Betsy Lane Primary Care and The Good Doctor, while Registered Nurse Kayla Lambert worked with Compton at one or more of Compton’s medical practices.
According to the indictment, among other crimes, Compton and Lambert conspired together to “unlawfully distribute and dispense, through prescriptions that were not issued for a legitimate medical purpose by a practitioner acting within the usual course of professional practice, quantities of Schedule II controlled substances, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and methadone, and Schedule IV controlled substances, including clonazepam and alprazolam.
Compton is facing charges of conspiracy to use the DEA registration of another, conspiracy to unlawfully distribute a controlled substance and 44 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances (aiding and abetting).
Lambert is facing charges of conspiracy to use the DEA registration of another, used of the DEA registration of another (four counts) and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute a controlled substance.
The charges all carry various penalty ranges, but the conspiracy and distribution charges, as they relate to the Schedule II substances carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, a maximum fine of $1 million and at least three years of supervised release.
For more on this story, check out the May 3 edition of the News-Express.