A Pikeville doctor was found not guilty this week of eight charges of health care fraud alleged by federal prosecutors in a 2019 case.
According to court documents, the jury reached the verdict acquitting Dr. Sai Gutti after eight days of trial in Frankfort before U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove and less than three hours of deliberation.
Gutti was originally charged in April 2019. According to the indictment against him, prosecutors believed he had devised a scheme to repeatedly bill Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurers for medically unnecessary urine drug testing.
The charges, in addition to containing a forfeiture request, carried a potential prison sentence of a maximum of 10 years in prison.
According to the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure, Gutti’s license was placed under an emergency order of suspension in May 2019 related directly to the federal indictment and he is currently considering an inactive physician.
According to court documents, Gutti was represented in the case by attorneys Andrew Louis Sparks of Lexington and J. Guthrie True of Frankfort.