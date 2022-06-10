The Pikeville Elementary SBDM Council and Superintendent David Trimble have announced the hiring of Glenda Adkins as the new Principal of Pikeville Elementary School.
Adkins began her career teaching first grade at Pikeville Elementary School. She taught various grades at Pikeville Elementary School down through the years and she implemented the KVEC Reading Recovery Program. Adkins taught school for 32 years and in October, 2021 she accepted the position of assistant principal at PES.
Adkins said she is excited to step into the new role at Pikeville Elementary and is an educator because she saw the difference a good education made in her life.
“My teachers helped shape me into the person I have become today and I have been inspired to give back to others,” she said. “I have a love for children and doing what is right for them in their education and making sure that children feel valued so they can be successful.”
Adkins said she has learned a lot of things as a teacher in the classroom and from great leaders in education. She said she could never take just one lesson or memory from all of those years with her to the principal’s office because everyday in the classroom was always special and always new.
“I have had the opportunity to learn at the feet of many great leaders and I guess what I would take into the principal’s role is to always make decisions in the best interest of the children,” Adkins said.
Adkins said that she has really big shoes to fill in replacing Robert Jones, who recently retired from the position, and she was surprised that he has departed, and that she was voted in to take his place.
“Mr. Jones taught me so much about leadership and the way that he interacted with the kids,” Adkins said. “He created a community, had high expectations for everyone and I hope to continue with the tradition of excellence with that as well. I think that we are coming out of COVID with trying to find a new normal, so we are still learning to adjust and navigate the direction with the staff. That is another thing, we have the best staff, up and down from janitors to cooks to teachers.”
Adkins’ parents were involved in education for many years at Pikeville Elementary School. Her mother, Sylvia Adkins began teaching in 1959 and retired in 1997. Adkins’ father Chester Bailey taught in Pike County, became principal at Pikeville Elementary School in 1971 and retired in 1995. Adkins said her parents have a huge influence on her educational career and she admires both of them very much.
Adkins wants parents and staff to know she is looking forward to the brand-new school year and she said she is honored to be the new principal at Pikeville Elementary School.