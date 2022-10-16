Extra curricular activities at Pikeville Elementary School (PES) are growing this year, as students now have the opportunity to join a media club.
Glenda Adkins, principal of PES, said after several students expressed their interest in forming the club, sixth-grade teacher Sarah Blackburn wrote up a proposal, and thus, the club was formed.
“One thing I think we’re really good about as a school is listening to our kids and what they’re interested in,” said Adkins. “Then, we do our best to provide the means for them to grow and develop in those areas.”
The media club will be very beneficial for students, Adkins said.
Not only will this give the students a place to belong, said Adkins, but it will also give them purpose and provide ways for them to tap into their creativity.
Adkins went on to say it will also help students develop social and communication skills in addition to giving them the opportunity to expand on digital and media resources.
“As a school, we want to provide opportunities for students to, number one, be part of a group,” Adkins said. “And number two, build real-world skills that will help carry them through life.”
Adkins said some of the projects for the media club will include: A monthly school newspaper, character-building educational videos for the classroom, podcasts, a PES news show and a PES holiday music video.
“We’ve got some big goals,” Adkins said.
Of course, she said, it isn’t going to happen overnight, however the ground work has begun and the club can get it’s start.
According to Adkins, they’re still working on funding and will likely be doing fundraising within the club. The school is also looking to see how they can help financially.
“Our school is great about providing things for kids,” Adkins said. “And this will be very beneficial to our kids.”
Adkins said she is excited about the opportunities the media club will bring and how it will enhance the culture of the school.
“I’m looking forward to the excitement it’s going to bring to our school and to the children who are participating,” said Adkins. “Not just for those in the club, but also for those who will be participating in and watching the videos, listening to the podcasts and reading the newspaper.”