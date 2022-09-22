In 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, an estimated 17 veterans died of suicide each day.
In an attempt to raise awareness of the issue and work toward prevention of veteran suicides, veterans and supporters gathered in downtown Pikeville Sept. 17 for the Fourth Annual Veterans Mental Health and Suicide 5K.
According to Kentucky Veterans of Foreign Wars State Commander Nathan Sesco, a member of the Pikeville VFW Post 3769, the large crowd which gathered for the event was appreciated.
“There are five signs of mental health that we can look for in our veterans or just our loved ones every day,” he said. “If you don’t feel like you, or if you feel aggravated, if you feel withdrawn, and especially if you know someone with lack of self-care, that is a major sign that someone may be struggling.”
Sesco said it is vital that people take action if they see signs of this struggle.
“We have got to get past the stigma in this country about mental health,” said Sesco. “Mental health and depression are real. It is real for veterans and people in our everyday lives. People may be suffering, but we need to pay attention to the signs before it’s too late. Don’t let your friends suffer.”
VFW Post 3769 Commander Charles Atkinson said the event has a vital purpose.
“We have a desire to take care of our Veterans when they come home,” Atkinson said. “This walk is important to spread awareness of the signs that veterans may have if they are suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts. It’s a good day and an important day and we are thankful for everyone that came out.”
Pikeville City Commissioner Steve Hartsock said the event is important to the community.
“This particular run is near and dear to everyone’s heart here in Pikeville,” Hartsock said. “We understand the mental health issues that veterans have when they come home from war. We must talk about the issues. That’s why we work together to bring awareness to make a difference. It’s also great to see the (University of Pikeville Cross Country team come off the hill and join us today. It will make it a lot of fun for sure.”
Pikeville City Commissioner Allison Powers said the event has a personal connection for her.
“I love health and fitness,” she said. “I have been running for about 13 years now. And I look for any way possible to support our veterans because my dad is a Vietnam Veteran. My dad was injured in the war, but he survived, and he received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. All of this happened before I was born, and I think about his situation in Vietnam, and I get emotional. And it’s important to spread awareness for the mental health of our veterans and this is a good way to do it.”