As the City of Pikeville’s events roster expands each year, the city has an ongoing issue — a lack of space in which they can hold the events.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said that, anecdotally, officials believe that the city does need more events space, specifically for conferences, and the city has taken action to make an actual determination.
At its Oct. 10 meeting, the Pikeville City Commission approved paying the Institute for Service Research $7,656 for a study that will examine whether more conference space is needed and, if so, where it should be located.
“We’re having to turn events away because we don’t have space for them,” Elswick said. “The Overlook (Events Center) is staying incredibly booked. (Appalachian Wireless Arena General Manager) Paul Bowles told me (the Overlook Events Center) is booked into mid to late 2023 on weekends for weddings and things like that. Through the week, there’s events that happen up there on a weekly basis.
Appalachian Wireless Arena, Elswick said, is also heavily booked and has built-in limitations that prevent the city from accepting some events.
“The way the arena was designed … the ballrooms really aren’t available when there’s an event in the arena,” Elswick said.
That leaves the city with a question that Elswick said officials hope will be answered by the study.
“Could we attract more regional multi-state conferences if we had more space?” he said.
Elswick said that possible options include building a new conference facility or expanding the Appalachian Wireless Arena facilities but the city doesn’t want to move forward without knowing the need.
“We think there’s a need but we want to somebody to verify that for us before we spend literally millions of dollars,” Elswick said.
He said the city recently worked with the Institute for Service Research on a study regarding a potential relationship with the Breaks Interstate Park and which has done other work for the Breaks.
“It’s somebody we’ve worked with and know fairly well and they’re highly qualified,” Elswick said.