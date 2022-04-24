The Pikeville Farmer’s Market is underway for its 2022 season, with additional vendors and products on offer.
The market, which is located at the pavilion at 130 Adams Lane in Pikeville, offers real honey from Sweet Life Farms, jarred jams, fresh eggs, baked goods, homemade pimento cheeses and vegan selections, as well as soaps, craft items, such as jewelry, crochet and sewing.
“If you enjoy fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables, then the Farmer’s Market is the place you need to visit”, said Suzanne Stumbo, Pike County Extension Office manager.
New this year, the farmer’s market has announced the addition of two new vendors: Savage Farms Winery from Louisa; and Pauley Hollow from Forest Hills.
Pikeville Farmer’s Market President Larry Phipps said that all vendors are trained and local.
“All vendors are locally owned and must have PBP Training, or ‘produced best practiced’ training mandated through the Kentucky Department of Agriculture,” he said.
The market is open from 4:#0 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Visit the Pikeville Farmer’s Market Facebook page for more details.