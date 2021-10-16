After being revamped last year due to COVID-19, Shop With a First Responder in the City of Pikeville is scheduled to resume its traditional form this year.
“While we had the gifts and food boxes, we couldn’t have the party for the kids last year but we’re on track for having it this year,” PPD Public Information Officer Tony Conn said. “Last year we delivered the items to the schools and in some cases, we delivered to the kid’s homes.”
Conn said fundraising for the event really begins even before the current year’s event is held.
“We have wonderful corporate and private partners,” Conn said. “They, along with the general public donations, are what makes this program possible and a success.”
This year’s party is tentatively set for Dec. 18.
“We rely on the school resource personnel to select the kids who may not otherwise have a Christmas if not for this program,” Conn explained. “And when a child is selected, that child’s entire family is selected so if the kid has brothers and sisters, they all get presents.”
The joint program between the Pikeville police, fire and dispatch departments isn’t just for city schools.
“We ask the county school resource personnel to send names to us too,” Conn said. “We want to help as many kids as we can.”
The program averages around 40 kids being selected each year.
“We just want to help Santa,” Conn said. “You know, kids don’t understand if Santa doesn’t visit so we try to keep that from happening.”
Conn said the kids get presents but the family gets a food box.
“You know the kids are about the toys and games,” Conn said. “But each family gets a food box with all the items for a complete Christmas dinner.”
While the names of the children are submitted through school officials only, people who want to make a monetary donation can do so by stopping by the police station.
“If folks would like to make a donation, they can do so by stopping by the station,” Conn explained. “That money is put into a Christmas program account and any money not used, this year, will roll over to next year’s event.”
Conn said the officers, firefighters and dispatchers are looking forward to having a party again this year.
“You know, it’s nothing unusual to see cops and firefighters on the floor playing with the kids and their toys after Santa passes them out,” Conn said. “We’re all just kids at Christmas, it just happens that some of us are just a little bigger.”