The annual ‘Christmas with a first responder’ continued this year albeit with some modifications due to COVID-19.
Officers and firefighters with the Pikeville Police and Fire departments adapted the event for safety.
Pikeville Police Public Information Officer Tony Conn said even with COVID, the event had to go on.
“We had to rethink everything,” Conn said. Christmas is going to go on and so will this event.
“We weren’t able to have a dinner because of social distancing,” Conn said. “We followed the recommendations of the CDC and local health department and what they advised us to do.”
Even with the changes, the officers and firefighters got together and decided to do some of the same things.
“We went and got the gifts, wrapped them and put them in big bags, then we get big meal vouchers for the families and deliver them,” Conn said. “That way, the kids still get Christmas and get a great meal on the table on Christmas day and nothing has changed except the actual getting together.”
Christmas with a first responder isn’t just a city event either.
“It’s not just Pikeville Independent Schools, we have county schools, too,” Conn explained. “We have people in the schools give us a list of names of children who really, really need this.
“We also have them to give us the names of the child’s siblings who live in the household too,” Conn said,
Conn explained that, in addition to the schools compiling lists, people call in with names of deserving children and families.
“We have people calling the Chief and people contacting individual officers,” Conn said. “We get shoes and coats along with toys for the children. The schools are a great resource because they see these kids every day normally and they know these kids where we don’t.
“We get donations from the community throughout the year,” Conn said. “And every penny goes into an account at a local bank and every penny is used for the children.”
Conn said the items this year, due to COVID, will be delivered to the schools and some may be delivered directly to the child’s home.
“Hopefully by next Christmas, we’ll be able to have our get together and put this COVID behind us and go on with our lives,” Conn said.
