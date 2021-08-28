A suspicious person call quickly turned into a rescue operation in Pikeville.
The initial call came into Pikeville 911 dispatch at 10:51 a.m. Aug. 24 as a suspicious person complaint at the Bob Amos dog park.
“The initial call reported a man had come running out of the hills,” said Pikeville Police Chief Mike Riddle. “A couple of our units responded to the call to search for the person.
“After a couple of minutes, one of the officers spotted the shoeless man as he ran toward the edge of the mountain and went over the side,” Riddle said.
The man was identified as 41-year-old John Caines of Pikeville.
“Caines somehow found a way down the rock face, crossed the railroad tracks and jumped into the river,” Riddle explained. “He then climbed up to a ledge on the other side.”
Officers kept watch on Caines as Pikeville Fire Department personnel responded to the scene on the U.S. 23 side of the Cut Through.
“The fire department deployed their airboat and began to rappel down to the ledge below,” Riddle said. “The officers and firefighters reached Caines; they were surprised to find him in relatively good condition following his ordeal.”
Caines was placed in a Stokes basket and was pulled up the side up to U.S. 23.
Riddle said Caines was found to be under the influence of what is believed to be meth.
Caines was arrested, transported to Pikeville Medical Center where he was treated and released and then was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center charged with public intoxication and wanton endangerment charges.
Pikeville Police were assisted on the scene by Pikeville Fire, Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers and Pike County Emergency Management.