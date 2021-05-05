Pikeville High School recognized its 2021 graduating senior class by holding its third annual Senior Decision Day event on the football field on April 30.
During the event, while in the presence of peers and parents, each graduating senior or group of seniors walked to the middle of the field holding a banner that displayed the college or vocational pursuit that they have chosen to pursue after graduation.
Pikeville High School Counselor Dawn Stewart described Senior Decision Day as a celebration of the next steps that students choose to take after they graduate high school.
“College, vocational school, world of work, military — all are important decisions that should be celebrated and recognized,” Stewart said. “We bring the entire student body out to watch and celebrate with the seniors so that they can see each year where the path the hard work they are doing in the classroom leads.”
She said that they started this event in 2019, and they held a virtual program for the class of 2020, due to the pandemic. She said they were excited to hold an in-person event for the class of 2021 this year, and this year’s class has one of the most diverse ranges of schools and vocational options that they have chosen to attend.
“It is always interesting each year to see which school has the most students attending,” Stewart said. “In 2019, it was the University of Kentucky, in 2020, it was Morehead State University, and this year, it was Big Sandy Community and Technical College. The Class of 2021 has been the most diverse group so far.”
The following is the list of the vocational and college pursuits that the students announced during this year’s Senior Decision Day:
• Alice Lloyd College — Mackenzie Maynard.
• ATP Flight School in Tampa, Florida — Ty Helfen.
• Berea College — Gage Ritchie.
• Big Sandy Community & Technical College — Lucas Blackburn, Rachel Bowman, Clay Cartmell, Graham Cartmell, Harley Crider, Skylar Ramey, Kyle Rhodes, Zack Rowe, John Workman.
• Bluegrass Community & Technical College — Kamron Casebolt, Evan Kelley.
• Eastern Kentucky University — Jewel Booher, Riley Gilliam, Blake Justice, Kate Justice, Emma Minix, Allie Samples, Kaylee Wells.
• Georgetown College — Caylin Coleman, Clay Maynard.
• Hazard Community and Technical College — Weston Lucas.
• Hillsboro Community College — Jayden Leitch.
• Kent State University — Allison Atkins.
• Marshall University — Jenna Leisure.
• Morehead State University — Devin Bartley, Nate Collins, Brianna Howell, Luke Onkst, Isabelle Thomas, Hailey Wise.
• Murray State University — Chloe Spurlock.
• Northweast Lineman College — Brayden Adkins.
• Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science — Savannah Petterson.
• Stanford University — Jason Lin.
• University of Alabama — Elizabeth Brown.
• United States Armed Forces — Daegan Sword (U.S. Marine Corps).
• University of Kentucky — Clark Frazier, Kyleigh Herald, Grant Holland, Hunter Jones, Zack Malone, Colin Street, Rachel Wright.
• University of Louisville — Sarah Belcher, Alex Fleniken, Emily Gearheart.
• University of North Carolina at Wilmington — Jeremy Lee.
• University of Pikeville — Morgan Carroll, Seth Clark, Lynnsey Compton, Emmi Edmonds, Asheton Godsey, Brianna Hamilton, Sarah Hunter, David Keen.
• University of Virginia’s College at Wise — David Macier, Izaiah McGuire, Madison Stewart.
• Walters State Community College — Katelyn McCoy.
• Wilson College — Adam Thornbury.
• World of Work — Martin Lopez (Entrepreneur), Kade Maynard (Web Development), Tanner Sampson (Fire Department), Xavier Cantrell (Forestry Service).
After honoring the graduating seniors, the school recognized its Junior High Cheerleading team, which finished in Third Place in the Large Junior High Division at UCA Nationals in late April.