Pikeville High School has announced the hire of its new Jobs for America’s Graduate (JAG) Program Specialist.
Paul Sullivan, a 2003 graduate of Pikeville High School and an employee of the Pikeville Independent School District since 2014 will lead the newly-implemented program.
Sullivan said he is extremely excited to incorporate the JAG model into the Pikeville School District and that he has always dreamed of teaching his students about the real world and the opportunities outside of the traditional route to success in life.
“My dad was a coal miner, and my mom was a secretary,” he said. “My brother continues to move up in his career as a diesel mechanic. My wife started out as a nurse and is now a nurse practitioner here in Pikeville. Everyone’s path is and should be different. My goal in our JAG program is to provide the eye-opening experience of following their own path to happiness and success.”
Pikeville Superintendent David Trimble said he is very excited about this new opportunity for the students at Pikeville High School and that their continued focus is to provide pathways for every child.
“We are just so excited for the work Mr. Sullivan will do in leading this new program, and are appreciative of the partnership that has been created with JAG KY,” he said. “We look forward to next school year and the success the JAG program will bring with it.”
Pikeville High School Assistant Principal Brad Allen was instrumental in leading the effort for the implementation of the JAG Program.
Allen said that he himself taught JAG for 3 years and won a JAG National Award in 2021.
“I know what JAG can do for our kids here at Pikeville and it will make a huge impact on the future of our students,” he said.
Allen said JAG and Pikeville are a perfect fit. JAG is designed to bridge high school students to the workforce, military, college or vocational studies.
JAG, he said, will allow PHS students to explore many career opportunities as well as promote an environment for project-based learning in the classroom.
“We have high expectations at PHS both academically and athletically. Incorporating JAG into our curriculum only strengthens our opportunities in developing strong leadership skills here at Pikeville,” Allen said. “We are excited about our partnership and look forward to the success our students will have in the future.
Allen said he believes Sullivan is the best choice for JAG Specialist. He said Sullivan will be a phenomenal asset to the JAG program at PHS because has a background in many of the things that JAG stands for.
“Mr. Sullivan will connect our students with the community while building a leadership academy within his classroom,” Allen said.