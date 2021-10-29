The Pikeville City Commission approved a proclamation during its Oct. 25 meeting that honored many healthcare workers from the community as “Extra Mile Heroes” and declared Nov. 1, 2021, as “Extra Mile Day” in the City of Pikeville.
The proclamation recognized Pikeville Medical Center Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley, PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn, Pike County Health Department employees and PMC employees as “Extra Mile Heroes” for their work to protect the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Riley, Blackburn and Dr. Al Akhrass were present at the meeting, and they each thanked the commission members and city officials for their support.
Mayor Jimmy Carter read the proclamation aloud after its unanimous approval by the commission. Per the proclamation, the City of Pikeville wanted to honor these healthcare workers because of how they have “gone the extra mile” in helping the community.
“Pikeville, Kentucky, is a community that acknowledges that a special vibrancy exists within the entire community when its individual citizens collectively go the extra mile in personal effect, volunteerism and service,” Carter said. “Pikeville is a community which chooses to shine a light on and celebrate individuals and organizations which affect this community and choose to go the extra mile in order to make a difference and help fellow members of their community.”
The proclamation also declared Nov. 1, 2021, as “Extra Mile Day” in the City of Pikeville, which Carter said is an observance day meant to encourage the public to “go the extra mile” in their own lives.
“I urge each individual in the community to take time on this day, not only to go the extra mile in his or her life, but also acknowledge all those who are inspirational in their efforts and commitment to make their organizations, families, communities, country and world a better place,” Carter said.
All four Pikeville City Commissioners also spoke after the proclamation was approved, issuing words of praise for all PMC and health department employees, as well as for Dr. Al Akhrass, Riley and Blackburn.
“I don’t think people really, truly know what you have done and all that you have given, so thank you all so very much,” said Pikeville City Commissioner Allison Powers.
“You have gone the extra mile, and we know that you’ll continue to do so,” said Pikeville City Commissioner Steve Hartsock. “Thank you all so much for the job you’ve done.”