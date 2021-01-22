The public is encouraged to attend a virtual community meeting Jan. 28, hosted by several city arts and advocacy groups, and offer their ideas for how to revitalize downtown Pikeville.
The meeting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. using the online platform Zoom, and the public is encouraged to attend in order to provide more ideas for what they would like to see in downtown Pikeville. Up to 100 participants many attend. Officials with the Appalachian Center for the Arts will lead the meeting, with support from Pikeville’s Main Street program, the City of Pikeville and the Mountain Association.
Ruthie Caldwell, creativity facilitator for Vision Granted Consulting, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has provided new opportunities in small towns and cities like Pikeville as they rebuild their economies, and meetings like the one taking place on Jan. 28 are great for shaping the future of Pikeville.
“COVID came in like a wrecking ball, wreaking havoc on downtown businesses across America,” Caldwell said. “This is our opportunity to use our own creativity to take the lead in rebuilding the economy. If anyone really wants to make a difference in our community, this is your chance to be heard and get to volunteer your time and skills alongside some really awesome neighbors to reimagine downtown.”
Main Street Director Minta Trimble said that she would love to see people of all ages and
demographics attend the meeting and share their perspectives on how to revitalize downtown.
“No matter who you are, if you love downtown Pikeville, we want you to participate,” Trimble said. “We’re hoping to get people from all ages and demographics. We’d love to have more high school students, teachers, entrepreneurs, local merchants, retirees and people from every race, gender, religion and ability in our region.”
This is the second community meeting that the App has held in order to develop more ideas for how to revitalize downtown. The first meeting took place on Dec. 3, and during the meeting, facilitators from the App, DONNAN Consulting and Vision Granted Consulting led community members through a series of open meetings in order to brainstorm ideas on how to revitalize downtown Pikeville.
According to Vision Granted Consulting, some ideas shared at the first meeting included: creating more fun experiences downtown that embrace local history, developing a co-op retail shop with shared machinery so locals can make and sell unique products, opening downtown stages for more musicians to play and host impromptu “jam sessions” and hosting unique crowd-pleasing festivals.
The meeting on Jan. 28 will help frame priorities for a creative placemaking feasibility study for which the City recently received grant funding. Robert Donnan of DONNAN Consulting, based in Hazard, will lead the study due for completion at the end of March.
“Our community is changing, but most folks agree Pikeville is poised to do great things. The difficulties brought on by COVID are an opportunity for all of us to come together and reimagine the future of our town,” Caldwell said. “If you’ve ever felt like decisions about our community are being done without your voice, this is your invitation to participate, share your ideas, and your hopes and dreams for the future of downtown Pikeville.”
People who cannot attend the in-person meeting over Zoom are invited to contact Minta Trimble at, mintatrimble@pikevilleky.gov, or join the Facebook group “Pikeville Creative Community” to share their ideas and get involved.
To register for the event, visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pikeville-creative-community-open- meeting-part-2-tickets-136502106475?fbclid=IwAR3nd3BY0ustdOYO_0feM- gLwLYK6n4MUaDfFyAJqCoyMWpUogf01qQ5VdU.
