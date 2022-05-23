During the May 17 Pikeville Independent Schools Board of Education meeting, the board unanimously approved a 3 percent pay increase for all employees.
A consent item for approval included the salary schedule for the 2022-2023 school year. Details include a 3 percent pay increase across the board for all Pikeville Independent Schools employees.
Pikeville Independent Schools Superintendent David Trimble said the pay increase of 3 percent is a good move forward for everyone and will allow the district to stay competitive in recruiting employees.
“Pikeville Independent Schools, I believe, rank the 6th highest paid district in Kentucky. We also have had good luck with SEEK funding,” Trimble said. “We appreciate our staff; the board and district find ways to compensate them. Without a doubt our employees are the best in the business and deserve the best.”
Chairman of the Board Joe Ray Thornbury said that because of what the employees do, the board is excited to show appreciation.
“There is nothing that makes me happier than being able to give back to the employees,” said Thornberry. “Investing in the faculty, and across the board, giving a raise to the staff for what you do and we have been talking about this and we want to show our appreciation to you because we have the best.”