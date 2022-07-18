During a special meeting July 18, the Pikeville Independent Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to begin the process of establishing its own police force.
Pikeville Superintendent David Trimble said during the meeting that he hopes to have the department up and running with an officer in both Pikeville High School and Pikeville Elementary School by Aug. 11, the first day of the coming school year.
Trimble said the department will work in cooperation with the Pikeville Police Department, which already has a strong presence in the schools, something which will continue.
“Our relationship with our city is what I would define as a model relationship,” he said. “This is an opportunity to expand services and we’re expanding services that are already fantastic. This is just a full-time presence in each of our buildings.”
The move is in response to a new state law which recently went into effect that requires that all schools in Kentucky have a full-time school resource officer in place.
For more on this story, check out the July 22 edition of the News-Express.