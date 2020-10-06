Pikeville Independent Schools District received criticism from a national secular organization for its use of three student-led prayers during its Class of 2020 graduation ceremony, and it has been asked to remove prayer from future school events.
The nonprofit organization Freedom From Religion Foundation issued a statement on Oct. 1, describing the prayers as being “exclusively Christian in nature, including language such as ‘Oh Heavenly Father,’ ‘In your son’s name, we pray’ and thanks to the ‘Lord and savior, Jesus Christ,’ as well as warnings of the ‘war on the Christian faith.’”
FFRF argued in its statement that the U.S. Supreme Court has “continually struck down religious rituals and prayers at school-sponsored events, including public school graduation.” Therefore, the organization called for the district to end prayer at future graduation ceremonies and other school events.
“The school district has a duty to remain neutral toward religion, and by scheduling prayers at graduation, it abridges that duty and alienates the 38 percent of younger Americans who are not religious,” according to FFRF’s statement.
Pikeville Independent Schools Superintendent David Trimble said graduation ceremonies are and have always been student-led, and the district still wants to preserve the rights of their students.
“For just over 100 years, as far as I’ve been able to find, the graduation ceremonies at Pikeville Independent have been student-led. That will not change,” Trimble said. “At no time in any event do we want anyone to be uncomfortable, but it’s also extremely important to us that we protect the rights and freedoms allotted to the participants in this event, which is the culminating event for their time as students of Pikeville Independent.”
Trimble said that they have not planned the upcoming graduation ceremony yet due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and graduation being eight months away.
“We are working now to assure that, daily, we are providing students with a safe and rigorous environment while dealing with a pandemic, and spending much time following the changing numbers in our community,” Trimble said. “With graduation eight months away, we haven’t spent time on the planning process for that event. When the time comes, we will assure students are involved in planning their event and review our process with our legal team to try to be sure we present the ceremony in an appropriate way while also always assuring we protect the freedoms of those involved.”
