The Pikeville Independent School District announced that, starting Feb. 28, it will issue some changes to its district-wide masking mandates, though there are some exceptions to the changes.
Pikeville Independent Schools Superintendent David Trimble said that masking will become optional in district buildings starting Feb. 28. However, he added, masking will continue to be required on school buses, per federal mandate. The district shared these announcements on Feb. 16 through a public letter addressed to all district staff and families.
Also, per the letter, any student or staff member who returns from a positive COVID-19 case between days six through 10 is required to be masked through day 10. He noted that “this student or staff member must be asymptomatic to return on those days, and if they are symptomatic, then they should return on day 10.” Any student or staff member who returns from a household contact between days six through 10 is required to be masked through day 10 at all times.
In the letter, Trimble explained why these changes were being made.
“Over the past several days, we have been in contact with the medical leaders in our community around the current practices that are in place within our schools concerning the COVID-19 pandemic,” Trimble said. “Over the past two years, we have been asked to make many decisions around the health and safety of our students, staff, families and community. In each of these circumstances, we have worked to make deliberate decisions through conversations with these medical leaders and within the district.”
Trimble said that he and other district officials have “never taken these decisions lightly,” and they will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any further changes as quickly as possible.
“There is never confusion that these decisions will be met with a variety of emotions, but we hope you always know they are never taken lightly, and always with a focus of what is best for each of our stakeholders,” Trimble said. “We will always continue to monitor the situations with our schools and buildings, and any adjustments will always be communicated as quickly as possible. We wanted to announce this decision in advance in order to allow our families and and students the opportunity to prepare for the transition. We thank you for your continued patience and support in each of the decisions we make within this district.”