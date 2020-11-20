The Pikeville Independent Schools Board of Education approved the district’s audit report for the 2019-20 fiscal year during its Nov. 17 meeting, which offered positive news but listed several challenges the district could face in the future.
The district’s audit report proved positive for the district, as the audit examined the financial statements of the district’s governmental activities, business-type activities, major funds and aggregate remaining fund information. The audit report was completed by White & Associates, PSC.
Rupert White, with White & Associates, presented the audit report with the board during the Nov. 17 meeting. He said that the district has adequate controls in place in the management of its finances and that the management of the district is following those policies and procedures appropriately.
“If we find something that’s significant, we will create a corrective action plan for the district,” White said. “We didn’t have anything to that extent. It doesn’t mean that everything that you do here is exactly perfect, but it wasn’t at the level to actually have a corrective action plan here so you are doing a very good job.”
The report showed that the district’s general fund balance increased from $911,283 by June 30, 2019, to $964,000 by June 30, 2020. General fund revenues increased from $12.97 million to $13.06 million in that year. Those revenues primarily consisted of funding through the state’s Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) program and revenues from property, utilities and motor vehicle taxes.
General fund expenditures also increased to $13.43 million, with $11.24 million going toward salaries and benefits. The district’s total revenues increased from $15.42 to $15.50 million, with property taxes and state and formula grants accounting for most of the district’s revenues.
The district’s total cost of all programs and resources increased from $15.53 million to $15.77 million, and 58 percent of the district’s expenses were related to educating and caring for students. Administrative activities of the district and school level accounted for 20 percent of the district’s expenses, and plant operation and maintenance accounted for 10 percent.
With that increase in program and resource costs, though, the audit report listed several issues that could impact the district’s future budgets, which includes the district’s small amount of growth in student population.
“The district has experienced a very small amount of growth in student population over the past several years, although cost of providing services continues to increase,” the report stated. “Thus, management will continue to be challenged with balancing our staffing needs with declining enrollment and prudently providing the resources to meet the students’ needs in a time of increasing prices for goods and services.”
Other issues that could impact future budgets include state budgetary shortfalls that could result in the inability to fully fund SEEK, possible sequestration of federal funds, insufficient funding of the state transportation formula and COVID-19, as listed in the report.
According to the report, the district has been “budgeting and spending conservatively for several years” based on recommendations of the Kentucky Department of Education’s District Support staff.
“The economy has not fully recovered from the downturn that started in 2008. Every year, KDE staff warns all districts to be fiscally conservative for fear that both state and federal grants will be cut even further. The district’s SEEK funding and property taxes are its two largest forms of revenue.”
At the end of the 2020 fiscal year, the district had $6.87 million invested in capital assets, including land, buildings, buses, computers and other equipment. The district assumed no new debt during the 2020 fiscal year, and it continued to make all bond payment obligations in a timely manner, according to the report.
White said that he works with smaller school districts, across the state like Pikeville Independent, Harlan Independent and Paris Independent, and he explained to the board that it is important for smaller school districts to maintain good controls on their finances. That is why Pikeville Independent should be proud of its positive audit report.
“Smaller school districts are very important, though, because if one thing goes awry, the whole financial condition of the district can change,” White said, adding that he encourages smaller districts to put finance at the forefront in the central office due to its importance. “A good report is something you should really be proud of because you’re in a smaller district.”
